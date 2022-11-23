Annual "Trouble in Toyland" report highlights dangerous toys ahead of holiday shopping season

STAMFORD, Conn. -- The annual "Trouble in Toyland" report was released Tuesday, highlighting dangerous toys as we head into the holiday shopping season.

It found many recalled toys that don't meet United States safety standards are still easily available online.

Tuesday, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal showed off some that have parts that can be potentially deadly if swallowed, like watch batteries or small magnets.

He's calling on two major companies to help save lives and prevent serious injuries.

"Facebook Marketplace is responsible for about 75 percent of all the toys sold that have been recalled ... The other major source is eBay. They both have the power, the technology to stop those sales," he said.

The report found nearly 200,000 people went to an emergency room in 2020 for toy-related injuries. Nine people died, and 40% of injuries involved children ages 4 and under.

The data was compiled by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

To read the full report, click here.