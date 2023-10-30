Tributes to Matthew Perry grow outside "Friends" building in New York City

NEW YORK - Heartbreak in Hollywood this weekend has extended across the country and into the Big Apple.

Beloved actor Matthew Perry died at the age of 54.

Fans are remembering him at the "Friends" building in NYC.

He may have starred in the hit TV comedy, but if you ask anyone who has been showing up at a makeshift memorial in front of the iconic "Friends" building at 90 Bedford Street, they feel like Perry was a friend of theirs.

Most fans know the theme song to the show "Friends" as well as they know Perry's acting and comedic personality, playing the wisecracking Chandler Bing. They also know they will miss him, and started up a memorial in the West Village to pay their respect.

"A really tragic loss. It's the first of the 'Friends' to pass away, and he was just like a friend to everyone," West Village resident Joanne Spataro said.

"I grew up with 'Friends.' I remember 'must-see TV' every Thursday night, watching it with my sister. So it's definitely the end of an era," West Village resident Josh McConnell said.

Authorities said Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles home Saturday. In his final Instagram post a week ago, Perry showed a photo of himself in his jacuzzi.

The Hollywood funnyman starred in and executive produced CBS' revival of the "The Odd Couple," but the Emmy-nominated actor is known for being a lead role in the entire 10-season run of "Friends." The show is a worldwide phenomenon. One tourist said it helped her to learn English.

"It is easy to learn English with 'Friends.' It's easier than in the books, I think," Marta Rodrigo said.

Since overcoming his addiction to drugs and alcohol in 2021, Perry said he was living a healthy lifestyle. He shared that he went to rehab 15 times, and wrote a memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." Those who have read it said he really opened up.

"I think it helped me understand addiction, in a different way than I did before," Louise Barkhus said. "You just felt like, things were going to be OK for him. And then it just wasn't."

While an autopsy has been completed, the investigation into what caused his death is ongoing, but authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

"Friends" is one of the most-watched television series of all time.