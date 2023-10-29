Matthew Perry death: Memorial grows outside "Friends" house in West Village

Memorial grows outside "Friends" house in West Village following death of Matthew Perry

NEW YORK -- In the wake of actor Matthew Perry's death, a memorial has been set up outside the "Friends" building in the West Village.

Fans stopped by the iconic location on Sunday to leave flowers and pay their respects.

CBS New York spoke to a woman who remembers when crews shot the six-story building.

"The exterior shot you saw in almost every time they went to Monica's apartment. They started outside and that building is the exterior," one woman said. "I'm probably in the back of many many tourists' photographs."

"We are all fan to the series and we love Chandler. It was best friends. It's sad," another woman said.

The building, which is located on the northwest corner of Bedford and Grove, was only used for exterior shots.

The show was shot in a studio in Los Angeles.