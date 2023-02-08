Trial of Jose Gonzalez, accused of killing FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo with her own ambulance, begins

NEW YORK -- The trial of a man accused of running over Bronx EMT and mother Yadira Arroyo with her own ambulance started on Wednesday.

Jose Gonzalez sat in silence as prosecutors outlined his alleged actions on March 16, 2017, the day 14-year veteran Arroyo woke up, went to work, and never came home.

"On behalf of the family, it's going on six years waiting for this day to begin," said A.J. Hernandez, the victim's uncle.

READ MORE: Pre-trial hearings held in 2017 killing of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo

Prosecutors say Gonzalez carjacked the ambulance at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue, while Arroyo was outside checking on a man Gonzalez had just robbed.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez put the vehicle in reverse, "intentionally gunning the engine," hitting her, and then driving it forward, running over Arroyo again, crushing and killing her.

On Wednesday, prosecutors showed new video of the tragedy.

"Today was our first day of seeing how she was literally dragged under the ambulance. It's hard," said Oren Barzilay, president of the FDNY EMS union.

READ MORE: "An angel who walked among us:" EMT killed in line of duty honored in the Bronx

Toxicology reports show Gonzalez had marijuana and PCP in his system when he was arrested, but prosecutors say evidence will show he always knew what he was doing and formed the intent to commit the crimes.

Defense attorneys say Gonzalez didn't see Arroyo and never intended for her to die. They say he was in the midst of a PCP-induced psychotic episode and didn't know the difference between his dreams and reality.

"For the defense to say, well, he didn't see her, therefore he's not guilty, that's far from the truth. He did know what he was doing. He did see her," Barzilay said.

"You don't kill God's angels that runs the streets like Valkyries in an ambulance, saving people and saving their lives!" Hernandez said.

Gonzalez is charged with murder, manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter.

Witness testimony continues Thursday, with Arroyo's partner expected to testify soon.