Watch CBS News
Crime

Trial starts Tuesday in FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo's death

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Trial starts today in EMT Yadira Arroyo's death
Trial starts today in EMT Yadira Arroyo's death 00:28

NEW YORK -- A trial is set to begin Tuesday for the man charged with murdering FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo in the Bronx. 

Jose Gonzalez is accused of stealing Arroyo's ambulance and then mowing her down in 2017

Prosecutors say a toxicology report shows he tested positive for PCP and marijuana

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and a mother of five

Gonzalez also faces manslaughter and robbery charges. 

CLICK HERE for a look back on the case.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 6:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.