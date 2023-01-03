Trial starts Tuesday in FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo's death

NEW YORK -- A trial is set to begin Tuesday for the man charged with murdering FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo in the Bronx.

Jose Gonzalez is accused of stealing Arroyo's ambulance and then mowing her down in 2017.

Prosecutors say a toxicology report shows he tested positive for PCP and marijuana.

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and a mother of five.

Gonzalez also faces manslaughter and robbery charges.

