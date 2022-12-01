Tree topples on van, cars in Queens during Wednesday night's storms

NEW YORK - Last night's storm brought down a giant tree in Hollis, Queens that crushed a van and damaged several other cars.

Residents on 197th Street were out Thursday morning trying to clean up some of the mess.

The tree also brought down power lines.

No one was hurt, but the top branches came close to the bedroom of one house. The homeowner says neighbors have complained about the tree.

"Those two houses on the opposite side, me, we reported to take care of the tree because it is city property, and look what happened, and the result is this," said homeowner Sayeed Nazmi. "Luckily we were saved. Look at how it end up, where it end up."

CBS2 contacted the city about the homeowner's claims. The Parks Department says an inspector assessed the maple tree last month and found it to be in poor condition. The department created a work order for the tree to be removed.