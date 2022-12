More than 5,000 people without power in Queens

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people in Queens were without power Wednesday night.

Video taken in Maspeth shows entire blocks in the dark.

As of 8:45 p.m., Con Edison says more than 5,000 people were still without service.

Service is expected to be restored by 11 p.m.

It's unclear if the outage is related to the stormy weather.