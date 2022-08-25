Watch CBS News
Travelers at New York-area airports approach pre-pandemic levels

NEW YORK - More travelers came through New York airports last month, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels. 

The Port Authority reports that passenger volume was up 6% in July compared to June. There were 12.2 million passengers. That's 93% of what airports saw in 2019. 

Daily bridge and tunnel traffic is holding steady with pre-pandemic rates, while PATH ridership has ridership has dropped in the last month and remains half of what it was in 2019. 

August 25, 2022

