Travelers at New York-area airports approach pre-pandemic levels
NEW YORK - More travelers came through New York airports last month, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels.
The Port Authority reports that passenger volume was up 6% in July compared to June. There were 12.2 million passengers. That's 93% of what airports saw in 2019.
Daily bridge and tunnel traffic is holding steady with pre-pandemic rates, while PATH ridership has ridership has dropped in the last month and remains half of what it was in 2019.
