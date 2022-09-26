Watch CBS News
Local News

National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Suffolk County during overnight storms

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

EF-0 tornado brings down power lines, trees across Suffolk County
EF-0 tornado brings down power lines, trees across Suffolk County 02:19

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island early Monday during a violent thunderstorm that brought down power lines and hundreds of trees.

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the treacherous weather first burst on a West Islip neighborhood before traveling across Suffolk County.

"Our bedroom is right there, and at 10:30, we heard this roaring sound. It sounded like a jet engine or a train going by for about 15 seconds, then an explosion," West Islip homeowner Rick Jacoby said.

Rick and Regina Jacoby and their neighbors were plunged into darkness as power lines were toppled in a microburst from the sky.

"The wires are live. That's the biggest concern. Everything ripped off from the house," Regina Jacoby said.

From West Islip to Mattituck, violent thunderstorms barreled through Suffolk County just before midnight.

"Like a train was coming through, then all debris started hitting my window," one person said.

"Started out with a pitter-patter, then just whoosh," another person said.

"And the lightning and the thunder," another person said.

Lawns were littered with branches Monday.

"National Weather Service was here on scene. They did a helicopter flyover and some drone footage ... as well as boots-on-the-ground assessment and a lot of pictures and video documentation of damages out here in Mattituck," Southold Town Highway Superintendent Dan Goodwin said.

Residents learned it was an isolated tornado on the North Fork, category EF-0. 

"I've lived here 72 years in this house. I've been though a lot of hurricanes. I don't want to go through something like this again," Mattituck homeowner Ron Massaferro said.

Sheared tree tops and debris were scattered in a 1.5-mile long path, 1,000 feet wide, stopping just short of the high school and Main Street.

The tiny downtown escaped with no damage, but homeowners just blocks away were not so lucky.

"I heard this tremendous crash, came out," Mattituck homeowner Nancy Burt said.

Burt ran out her front door to see a massive oak had careened through her roof, unaware a heavy limb had plunged through her ceiling near where she lay sleeping.

"My husband passed away, like, four months ago, and I swear I got this [pinch to] get up, so I just feel that it's like a sign, he's still watching," Burt said.

Burt says she's emotional and grateful no one was injured.

There are detours and road closures in the area as tree and debris cleanup from the frightening storm continues.

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.