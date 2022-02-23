Watch CBS News

Top prosecutors handling Manhattan district attorney's probe of former President Trump resign

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

2 prosecutors in charge of Manhattan DA's Trump investigation resign 01:31

NEW YORK -- The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump have suddenly resigned.

As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday, it's a stunning development in what is arguably the highest-profile case in the DA's office.

The abrupt resignations by Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz called into question the future of the probe, which has been going on for years.

Sources say the prosecutors called it quits over differences with new DA Alvin Bragg.

Trump has been under the microscope as prosecutors question whether he defrauded his lenders by routinely inflating the value of his assets.

The decision by the two prosecutors handling the case throws the grand jury investigation into turmoil, just as a companion investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James was picking up steam. She recently won the right to question Trump, son Donald Jr., and daughter Ivanka.

A spokeswoman for Bragg confirmed the resignation saying, "We are grateful for their service. The investigation is ongoing. We can't comment further."

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on February 23, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.