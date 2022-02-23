Top prosecutors handling Manhattan district attorney's probe of former President Trump resign

NEW YORK -- The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump have suddenly resigned.

As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday, it's a stunning development in what is arguably the highest-profile case in the DA's office.

The abrupt resignations by Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz called into question the future of the probe, which has been going on for years.

Sources say the prosecutors called it quits over differences with new DA Alvin Bragg.

Trump has been under the microscope as prosecutors question whether he defrauded his lenders by routinely inflating the value of his assets.

The decision by the two prosecutors handling the case throws the grand jury investigation into turmoil, just as a companion investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James was picking up steam. She recently won the right to question Trump, son Donald Jr., and daughter Ivanka.

A spokeswoman for Bragg confirmed the resignation saying, "We are grateful for their service. The investigation is ongoing. We can't comment further."