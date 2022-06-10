Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Preparations for 75th Annual Tony Awards underway at Radio City Music Hall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Seats assigned in Radio City Music Hall for Sunday's Tonys
Seats assigned in Radio City Music Hall for Sunday's Tonys 00:42

NEW YORK -- The stage is set for Sunday night's Tony Awards, and so are the seat cards inside Radio City Music Hall.

The faces and names of stars such as Hugh Jackman, Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and more were put in place.

Some of Broadway and Hollywood's biggest stars will be there, including Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Silverman, RuPaul and Billy Porter.

TONY AWARDS

Coverage of the Tony Awards begins at 7 p.m. with an hour of exclusive content streaming on Paramount+, then at 8 p.m., the 75th Annual Tony Awards airs live on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 7:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.