Preparations for 75th Annual Tony Awards underway at Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK -- The stage is set for Sunday night's Tony Awards, and so are the seat cards inside Radio City Music Hall.

The faces and names of stars such as Hugh Jackman, Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and more were put in place.

Some of Broadway and Hollywood's biggest stars will be there, including Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Silverman, RuPaul and Billy Porter.

Coverage of the Tony Awards begins at 7 p.m. with an hour of exclusive content streaming on Paramount+, then at 8 p.m., the 75th Annual Tony Awards airs live on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.