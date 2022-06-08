Ariana DeBose, Oscar winner and multi-talented host of the Tony Awards, talks with CBS2's Kristine Johnson

NEW YORK -- Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose says to expect an inclusive celebration of Broadway during Sunday's Tony Awards.

CBS2's Kristine Johnson sat down with DeBose on Wednesday morning for an extended interview and she shed a little light on what we can expect to see.

It has been a whirlwind year for DeBose.

In March, she took home a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "West Side Story," and on Sunday she'll host the 75th annual Tony Awards on CBS2, live from Radio City Music Hall.

"I don't really feel pressure, but I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to really share with the audiences at home who are watching on CBS the love that I feel for these people," DeBose said.

She is the definition of a triple threat as a super-talented dancer, singer, and actress.

She credits her success to her years working in theater.

"Does that comfort level that you feel going into this, is that attributed to the fact that this is where you started? And it feels like you're coming home?" Johnson asked.

"I think so," DeBose said. "I learned everything I know about performing live and welcoming people in a space by working on Broadway."

"Do you prepare to host the Tonys the same way that you prepare for a role?" Johnson asked.

"When I'm hosting, I'm talking to someone as a human, or I'm talking to my audience as just the human that is Ariana DeBose. So, yes, I'm a little heightened, because I want you to stay interested. But I really like showing people how I really feel."

The versatile actress made her Broadway debut in "Bring It On: The Musical," was an original ensemble member in "Hamilton," and was Tony nominated for "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical."

"Broadway isn't just its headliners. It's everyone behind the scenes," DeBose said. "Because of my firsthand experience, what I can tell you is there's not a way in the world that I would let this evening go by without shining light on these vital members of our community. So, while I'm not going to tell you what we're going to be doing, I make you this promise: They will be seen and they will be heard, and they will be celebrated."

And she says the Tonys will remember the late composer Stephen Sondheim.

"There would be no American theatre as we know it without the great Stephen Sondheim," DeBose said. "I've had the privilege of just sprinkling his music everywhere throughout the show. So there you go. That's all you're getting."

Johnson's conversation with DeBose will continue Sunday night after the Tony Awards. She will talk about being a queer person of color and her advocacy for equity and inclusion.

Tony Awards coverage will begin at 7 p.m. this Sunday. It kicks off with an hour of exclusive content streaming on Paramount+, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, who are both starring in Broadway shows right now.

Then, DeBose will host the awards show, which is airing live at 8 p.m. right here on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.

And on Thursday, CBS2 is hosting its own Broadway celebration. Watch Broadway and Beyond "At The Tony's" at 7 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on CBS News New York.