Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters & Best Musical nominees among performers at 75th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK -- Some of Broadway's biggest stars will perform Sunday night at the 75th Annual Tony Awards on CBS.

The casts from the nominees for Best Musical and two of the nominees for Best Revival of a Musical will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall.

Watch the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City LIVE coast-to-coast June 12 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS and Paramount+ with The Tony Awards: Act One streaming only on Paramount+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

There will also be special performances from Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter, as well as the original cast of the 2007 Best Musical "Spring Awakening" and the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards are this Sunday. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with a streaming special on Paramount+, and the awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.