Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters & Best Musical nominees among performers at 75th Annual Tony Awards
NEW YORK -- Some of Broadway's biggest stars will perform Sunday night at the 75th Annual Tony Awards on CBS.
The casts from the nominees for Best Musical and two of the nominees for Best Revival of a Musical will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall.
There will also be special performances from Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter, as well as the original cast of the 2007 Best Musical "Spring Awakening" and the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.
The 75th Annual Tony Awards are this Sunday. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with a streaming special on Paramount+, and the awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.
