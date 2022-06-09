Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters & Best Musical nominees among performers at 75th Annual Tony Awards

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Musicals, Bernadette Peters & Billy Porter to perform at Tony Awards
Musicals, Bernadette Peters & Billy Porter to perform at Tony Awards 00:41

NEW YORK -- Some of Broadway's biggest stars will perform Sunday night at the 75th Annual Tony Awards on CBS.

The casts from the nominees for Best Musical and two of the nominees for Best Revival of a Musical will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall.

There will also be special performances from Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter, as well as the original cast of the 2007 Best Musical "Spring Awakening" and the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards are this Sunday. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with a streaming special on Paramount+, and the awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 7:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.