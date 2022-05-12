Darren Criss & Julianne Hough set to host Tony Awards pre-show on Paramount+

Darren Criss, Julianne Hough will host "The Tony Awards: Act One"

NEW YORK -- Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host a live streaming show before the Tony Awards.

Both are currently starring on Broadway.

Criss is in the revival of "American Buffalo," and Hough made her Broadway debut this season in the comedy "POTUS."

"The Tony Awards: Act One" will stream only on Paramount+ starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, followed at 8 p.m. by the Tony Awards, hosted by Tony nominee and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, on CBS2.