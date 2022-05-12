Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Darren Criss & Julianne Hough set to host Tony Awards pre-show on Paramount+

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Darren Criss, Julianne Hough will host "The Tony Awards: Act One"
Darren Criss, Julianne Hough will host "The Tony Awards: Act One" 00:27

NEW YORK -- Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host a live streaming show before the Tony Awards.

Both are currently starring on Broadway.

Criss is in the revival of "American Buffalo," and Hough made her Broadway debut this season in the comedy "POTUS."

"The Tony Awards: Act One" will stream only on Paramount+ starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, followed at 8 p.m. by the Tony Awards, hosted by Tony nominee and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, on CBS2.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 8:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.