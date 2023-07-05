Watch CBS News
Local News

Today marks 6 years since NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia was gunned down on duty in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Memorial today for NYPD's Miosotis Familia
Memorial today for NYPD's Miosotis Familia 00:26

NEW YORK -- A memorial will be held Wednesday to mark six years since the death of NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia.

A ceremony will be held at the 46th Precinct in the Bronx, where the 12-year veteran was assigned when she was fatally shot while on duty.

The 48-year-old single mother left behind three children who are now pushing for legislation that would grant them access to her lifetime pension. 

The memorial gets underway at noon. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 8:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.