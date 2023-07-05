Today marks 6 years since NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia was gunned down on duty in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A memorial will be held Wednesday to mark six years since the death of NYPD Det. Miosotis Familia.

A ceremony will be held at the 46th Precinct in the Bronx, where the 12-year veteran was assigned when she was fatally shot while on duty.

The 48-year-old single mother left behind three children who are now pushing for legislation that would grant them access to her lifetime pension.

The memorial gets underway at noon.