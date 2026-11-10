Brooklyn man suing NYPD after violent wrongful arrest that was caught on camera

Nearly seven months after two New York City detectives were caught on camera violently arresting the wrong man, that Brooklyn man is now suing.

Timothy Brown was buying wine after work back in April when two NYPD detectives mistook him for someone connected to a drug deal. The NYPD later confirmed Brown was the wrong man.

Brown says he's still living with the consequences.

"It's unexplainable. I'm paranoid. I hear certain noises, it frightens me. I'm scared at times," he said.

Now, he's suing the city, the detectives and their supervisors.

The just-filed federal lawsuit alleges excessive force, false arrest and malicious prosecution.

It also points to the detectives' history of misconduct complaints. CBS News New York previously confirmed each had at least one prior substantiated complaint. The suit alleges the city knew about their histories, but kept them in narcotics enforcement.

"Something has to be done, and the system has to change," Brown said.

Soon after Brown's arrest, the NYPD placed both detectives and their sergeant on modified duty, disbanded their narcotics team, and announced a 90-day review of narcotics operations.

When CBS News New York asked the NYPD on Tuesday whether that review was finished and what it specifically found, the department didn't say. CBS News New York is putting in a public records request to get that report.

The NYPD told CBS News New York there is still "some ambiguity" about when detectives must turn on their body cameras during drug operations. The department says detectives should activate their cameras during arrests, and that policy will be clarified.

It also outlined plans for more oversight of narcotics operations, including regular reviews of how officers handle informants, and buy money and equipment.

"Do a better job because this was disgusting," Brown said.