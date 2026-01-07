Man stabbed in the back, slashed in the neck in Times Square, police say

A man was stabbed and slashed in New York City's famous Times Square early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on West 40th Street and 7th Avenue.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was stabbed in the back and slashed in the neck. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he's in stable condition.

So far, there have been no arrests, although police are speaking with a person of interest.

There's no word yet on what led up to the attack.

