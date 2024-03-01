Charges dropped against 1 defendant in Times Square police attack; District Attorney says wrong person was arrested

NEW YORK -- Charges have been dropped against one of the defendants in the January attack on two police officers in Times Square.

Police initially arrested Jhoan Boada back in January and charged him with assault.

He was released from custody without bail, and the Manhattan district attorney's office says at the time, they did not ask for bail because they weren't sure they had the right guy. Friday, prosecutors exonerated him.

A group of migrants are accused of attacking two NYPD officers on Jan. 27.

Surveillance video from the incident shows an individual in a black-and-white jacket repeatedly kicking an officer on the ground during the melee.

The Manhattan DA's office now says they have identified that individual as Marcelino Estee, not Jhoan Boada, whom they initially charged. The DA is now moving to dismiss the complaint against Boada.

We're still digging into the details of how investigators came to identify Estee as the suspect. He is expected to be arraigned Friday night.

If he is not released, that will bring the total amount of suspects currently in custody in this case to six.

Five suspects -- Yorman Reveron, Yohenry Brito, Kelvin Arocha, Wilson Juarez and Darwin Gomez-Izquiel -- are being held on Rikers Island.

Reveron, Brito, Arocha and Gomez-Izquiel were all charged with second-degree assault. Juarez was charged with tampering with evidence. Police say Juarez did not assault the officers, but he did try to help those who did change or get rid of their clothes.

All five pleaded not guilty through a translator. Their next court date is April 2.