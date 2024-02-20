Immigration advocates show up to support NYPD Times Square attack suspect Yohenry Brito

NEW YORK -- The man accused of instigating the group assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square late last month was back in court on Tuesday.

He's being held on $15,000 bail for a second time.

Last week, a Brooklyn pastor paid that money to set him free. On Tuesday, more than a dozen immigration advocates showed up to support the suspect.

Yohenry Brito appeared before a judge for a hearing to discuss where $15,000 in bail money came from last week.

The Manhattan district attorney said Brito, 24, is the man seen on video wearing a yellow jacket and refusing to clear the sidewalk upon cops' commands on Jan. 27, followed by a physical fight with them on 42nd Street in Times Square.

"It's mind boggling that anyone would want to try to release this dangerous individual who was the main ringleader out of this whole gang assault on our police officers," PBA President Patrick Hendry said. "He was arrested multiple times. What makes anybody think that he's going to behave on the streets of the city of New York?"

The hearing was adjourned until Brito posts bail.

Police say Brito has at least two open cases for shoplifting and pleaded guilty last year to disorderly conduct.

Since being indicted on second-degree assault last week, he was ordered held on $15,000 bail for a second time. A Brooklyn pastor previously paid the bail.

More than a dozen immigration advocates showed up to support Brito on Tuesday.

"To cast doubt on bail funds, which is every American's right to have access to, it is a very very dangerous precedent," Sergio Uzurin said. "The defendant is very interested in returning to court."

Two of Brito's co-defendants in the case have been detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, allegedly because they had prior deportation orders.

Because New York is a sanctuary city, current laws prevent the NYPD and city agencies from working with ICE, but immigration advocates say they are concerned.

"We do not want this case to be used by any politicians, regardless of party, to call for ICE to cooperate with the city or to invite them into the city in any way," Uzurin said.

Brito's next court date is on April 2, along with his co-defendants.