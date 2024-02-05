Coalition of clergy, bodega owners exasperated over response to NYPD officers beaten in Times Square

Clergy, bodega owners call for stern response to those who attacked NYPD officers

NEW YORK - Some New York City clergy members are calling for the deportation of the migrants who allegedly attacked two members of the NYPD last weekend in Times Square.

It comes as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says he'll present charges to a grand jury Tuesday.

The NYPD says 13 people were involved in the attack. So far, six have been charged. The search is on for the others.

A coalition spoke Monday, saying they feel the City Council and public advocate are not doing enough to denounce the attack.

Bragg said he is preparing to present evidence to the grand jury Tuesday, but won't say against which suspects in the Times Square assault on an officer and a lieutenant.

Only one suspect is in jail. Five more migrants were arrested last week for second degree assault but released on their own recognizance prior to some of them boarding a bus for the Mexican border, according to police sources.

Bodega owners joined clergy members on the steps of City Hall Monday.

"I don't understand how the DA could let them go without putting any bail or hold them there when they attack the NYPD," Francisco Marte, president of the Bodega and Small Business Group, said. "We need to bring public safety back to New York. We, all New York, needs public safety. We need to go to work."

Sunday, the City Council's Public Safety Chair Yusef Salaam said he's confident Bragg will deliver justice, but the group said that's not enough. They criticized the City Council and the public advocate.

"We are enraged there hasn't been a response from them. We need to send a clear message to every immigrant that comes to our shores that, number one, we support them," Bishop Gerald Seabrooks of the United Clergy Coaltion said. "But we will not allow violence for them to come to our city and harm any resident."

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams posted on X last week that "violence against police officers is and will always be unacceptable in New York City; The individuals responsible must be held accountable."

Sunday, the New York Immigration Coalition called on the public to withhold judgment and trust the legal system.

"We also asked that the NYPD release the body cam footage, footage of the incident as well, to give the broader picture. The video clip that's circulating is a very small snapshot," Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition Murad Awawdeh said. "We don't want to paint the entire community with a broad stroke here. Immigrant communities continuously are the backbone, not just of our local economies."

We've reached out to the City Council for a response to the criticism and are waiting to hear back.

Meantime, the one suspect in jail has a court appearance Tuesday.