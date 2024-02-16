Watch CBS News
5 suspects in Times Square assault on NYPD officers due in court Friday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Five of the suspects charged with assaulting two NYPD officers last month in Times Square are set to face a judge Friday.

Two of the suspects, 21-year-old Wilson Juarez and 19-year-old Kelvin Servita Arocha, were arrested earlier this week in the Bronx. 

They will be arraigned Friday, along with Yohenry Brito, Yorman Reveron and Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel.

Each of the suspects is charged with second-degree assault and obstructing government administration. 

The assault was caught on video back on Jan. 27 in front of migrant shelter on West 42nd Street. Police said they were dispersing a disorderly crowd when Brito allegedly refused to comply.

Body camera video showed police pinning Brito against a wall before he tried to break free. The rest of the suspects can be seen circling around the struggle, kicking and grabbing the officers.

Brito was taken into custody and held on Rikers Island for a week before posting $15,000 bail.

Gomez-Izquiel appeared in court earlier this week on charges from a separate shoplifting incident in Queens.

