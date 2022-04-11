Manhole explosion shuts down part of Times Square

NEW YORK -- Part of Times Square was closed off Sunday evening after an explosion and fire in a manhole.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue.

Update from @FDNY : NO INJURIES. around 6:47p at 215 west 43rd st “fire operations on scene for three manholes on fire. Firefighters in process of searching surrounding properties for any elevated carbon monoxide levels. Utility companies en route. No injuries.” https://t.co/afut2Q7MF3 — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) April 10, 2022

According to the FDNY, three manholes in the area were on fire.

As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, firefighters say they found elevated carbon monoxide levels at 229 W. 43rd St. The FDNY says they mitigated the cellar and sub-cellar of the building.

Eyewitnesses say they heard what sounded like an explosion.

"Once I seen the fire, the cops are telling me to back up. I slowly start backing up, but still I started, like, then again, I started proceeding, like, to the fire and then it actually exploded right in front of me and that's when I was just, like, I started running," witness Lavier Pounds said.

Con Edison crews also responded to the scene. The utility released the following statement late Sunday:

"We can confirm that a manhole exploded in the Times Square area this evening due to cable failure, and another manhole was smoking. At this time, there have been no customer outages, and no reports of injuries or property damage. Our crews remain on location."

No injuries were reported.