1-year-old baby abandoned in Times Square, NYPD says

A 1-year-old baby girl was found in a stroller alone in Times Square Tuesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. near West 44th Street and Broadway. Police responded to a 911 call of a possible crime when they found her.

She was conscious and alert and was taken to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital for evaluation.

Officers are now reviewing surveillance footage to determine who left her. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

New York State law allows parents to anonymously abandon a newborn up to 30 days of age anonymously. The child must be left in a safe, designated place, and the parent must notify a person of the baby's location.

Examples of safe places include hospitals, police stations and fire stations.

For children older than 30 days, parents can contact an Administration for Children's Services (ACS) Field Office to transfer custody or give up parental rights, according to the city's website.

It's a felony to abandon a child under the age of 14.

New Jersey and Connecticut also have similar laws.