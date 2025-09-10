Torres' 3 RBIs lead Tigers over Yankees 11-1 for 1st season-series win vs New York since 2011

Gleyber Torres hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning and had three RBIs against his former team, leading the Detroit Tigers over New York 11-1 on Wednesday night for their first season-series win against the Yankees since 2011.

Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith added late two-run homers against a Yankees bullpen that has given up 18 earned runs over two games, raising its ERA since the All-Star break to 5.37. Greene had three RBIs.

New York has lost consecutive games by 10 or more runs for the third time. The others came in September 1908 and August 1988.

Detroit has outscored New York 23-3 over the past two nights and won four of five against the Yankees this year with one meeting left. The Tigers (84-62) moved past Toronto (83-62) for the best record in the American League and opened a 9 1/2-game AL Central lead.

Yankees star Aaron Judge went 0 for 3 and hit into a pair of double plays, dropping his batting average to .319. His major league batting lead, which he has held since April 16, was cut to less than a percentage point over Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson.

Austin Wells hit an eighth-inning homer for New York, which remained one percentage point ahead of Boston for the top AL wild card.

Yankees outfielder Austin Slater got the final two outs in the ninth, lobbing pitches as slowly as 36.4 mph.

Jack Flaherty (8-13) allowed two hits in five innings with seven strikeouts in his first win since Aug. 19.

Carlos Rodón (16-8), who had won his prior five starts, permitted two runs and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, hitting .173 (22 for 133) in his last 38 games, was out of the starting lineup, replaced by José Caballero.

Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry missed his second straight game because of upper back stiffness.

Key moment

Torres lined a full-count, bases-loaded single into center field with two outs for a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

Key stat

New York had won seven of its previous eight series.

Up next

Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (2-3, 3.24 ERA) starts Thursday's series finale, while RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-2, 5.59) will be a bulk pitcher for Detroit.