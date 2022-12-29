Watch CBS News
Tick Tock Day: How to wrap up 2022 and put your best foot forward for the New Year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Life coach offers Tick Tock Day advice
Life coach offers Tick Tock Day advice 04:28

NEW YORK -- December 29 is known as Tick Tock Day, a chance to wrap up any unfinished business ahead of the New Year.

NYU certified life coach Anna Goldstein stopped by to share her expert advice. 

The holiday season can be hectic, and some people start pushing things aside for later. We asked Goldstein how to avoid that procrastination. 

She also spoke about planning for the New Year and the power of focusing on the positive.

Watch her full interview above for more advice.

