Fast start to tick season has doctors preaching preventative measures

Public health experts say an early start to tick season is upon us.

Hospitals are already seeing an unusually high number of emergency room visits for bites, which are raising concerns about Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

"Tick season is off to a galloping start"

Set on 2,000 acres in Dutchess County is the renowned Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, where Dr. Richard Ostfeld has spent decades studying ticks and Lyme disease.

"We have roughly half a million new cases of Lyme disease in the U.S. every year so it's always a problem, but there's some years that are much worse than others," Ostfeld said.

This year may be one of those years as hospital emergency rooms are already reporting the number of tick bite cases usually seen in early June.

"As the climate warms, the ticks come out earlier in the season, so that appears to be what's going on right now. This is true in the Northeast as well as other parts of the U.S., where this tick season is getting off to a galloping start," Ostfeld said.

The black-legged tick has been the traditional concern in the Northeast. Experts are now also monitoring two other species showing up here, the lone star and the longhorn.

Be proactive with preventative measure, doctors say

Ostfeld said the early tick season is a cause for concern, but not an excuse to avoid time outdoors, adding prevention can help you avoid bigger health concerns.

"We need to start now, being very vigilant, doing tick checks, using repellants, taking care of ourselves and our family," Ostfeld said.

At Northwell Health Northern Westchester Hospital, Dr. Evan Cohen says a tick bite is no reason to panic.

"Most ticks do not carry Lyme disease, do not carry babesiosis, or anaplasmosis, so not to be alarmed. Also, when a tick is only on for a few hours and is not engorged, the risk that tick will transmit Lyme is very, very low," Cohen said.

Cohen says Lyme, the most common tick-borne illness, is generally treatable with antibiotics.