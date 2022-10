FDNY responds to house fire in Throggs Neck, Bronx

NEW YORK -- Crews responded to a second-alarm fire in the Bronx on Saturday.

It broke out at a home on Prentiss Avenue near Harding Avenue in Throggs Neck just after 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters say clutter in the home made the flames harder to fight.

No injuries were reported.