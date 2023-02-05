Watch CBS News
Local News

Three children, 1 adult injured in Inwood apartment fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Three children injured in Upper Manhattan fire
Three children injured in Upper Manhattan fire 00:31

NEW YORK -- Three children and one adult were hospitalized after a fire overnight in Inwood

According to the FDNY, the fire started at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5th floor of a 6-story building. 

The children, ages 1, 8 and 15, and an adult were taken to Harlem Hospital. Three were in serious condition. 

There was no immediate word on how the fire started, but the FDNY said an e-bike was removed from the apartment. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.