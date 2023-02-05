Three children, 1 adult injured in Inwood apartment fire

NEW YORK -- Three children and one adult were hospitalized after a fire overnight in Inwood.

According to the FDNY, the fire started at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5th floor of a 6-story building.

The children, ages 1, 8 and 15, and an adult were taken to Harlem Hospital. Three were in serious condition.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started, but the FDNY said an e-bike was removed from the apartment.