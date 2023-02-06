Watch CBS News
FDNY: Hell's Kitchen apartment fire not caused by lithium-ion batteries

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Investigators say several lithium-ion batteries were found inside a Hell's Kitchen apartment, where a fire started at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, but that they did not cause the blaze.

The fire happened in a fifth-floor apartment of a building on Ninth Avenue. One person was treated for a minor injury.

The Red Cross ross is providing hotel vouchers to residents.

The FDNY believes the blaze was caused by an electrical issue with power cords.

City Councilman Erik Bottcher said his office has received several complaints from residents of the building about an illegal scooter chop shop being run out of an apartment.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 7:14 PM

