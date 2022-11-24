Watch CBS News
Thor Equities announces bid for Coney Island casino

NEW YORK -- The contest to secure one of the highly coveted casino licenses that will be awarded in our area got another entrant.

The head of Thor Equities, which owns property in Coney Island, has put together a bid in partnership with Saratoga Casino Holdings and the Chickasaw Indian Nation to bring gambling to Brooklyn.

Others vying for the license include the owner of the Mets and the owners of Hudson Yards.

That's in addition to the racinos at Aqueduct and Yonkers, which are considered by some to have the inside track on two of the three licenses.

