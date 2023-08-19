Watch CBS News
Local News

Widow of murdered NYPD officer urges state parole board not to release killer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The widow of an NYPD officer who was murdered on duty is urging the state parole board not to release his killer.

Mary Beth O'Neill delivered a victim impact statement Friday to argue that George Agosto should remain in prison for fatally shooting her late husband, Thomas Ruotolo, on Valentine's Day in 1984.

Agosto was on parole for another killing when he murdered Ruotolo.

"Clearly, being on parole means nothing to him. The rules of parole mean nothing to him," O'Neill said. "I've seen nothing that leads me to believe that he has changed or even cares to change."

Agosto's next parole hearing is in September.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 10:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.