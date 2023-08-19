Widow of murdered NYPD officer urges state parole board not to release killer

NEW YORK -- The widow of an NYPD officer who was murdered on duty is urging the state parole board not to release his killer.

Mary Beth O'Neill delivered a victim impact statement Friday to argue that George Agosto should remain in prison for fatally shooting her late husband, Thomas Ruotolo, on Valentine's Day in 1984.

Agosto was on parole for another killing when he murdered Ruotolo.

"Clearly, being on parole means nothing to him. The rules of parole mean nothing to him," O'Neill said. "I've seen nothing that leads me to believe that he has changed or even cares to change."

Agosto's next parole hearing is in September.