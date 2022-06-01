There are now 4 presumptive cases of monkeypox in New York City, health officials say

NEW YORK - The New York City Health Department now says there are two more presumptive cases of monkeypox in New York City.

Health officials say four people in total have now tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is the family of viruses monkeypox belongs to.

"We will be conducting contact tracing and monitoring and will refer people for care if necessary," the health department wrote on Twitter. "Monkeypox in rare in New York City but we can prevent the spread."

The possible cases come on the heels of a confirmed case this week in Massachusetts.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that health officials say starts with flu-like symptoms including swelling of the lymph nodes and causes a rash that can look like chicken pox.

"The rash is pretty much the hallmark," said Dr. Waleed Javaid, hospital epidemiologist and director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown.

Javaid added, "People can have fevers a day or two before they develop the rash, and then, and then overall generalized malaise, body aches, weakness."

It's a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents, and in rare cases it can spread to people. Experts say monkeypox can spread between people through physical contact, touching contaminated items like clothing or bedding, saliva and respiratory droplets. Masks can protect against monkeypox.

"Usually the infections are transmitted from people to people, but by somebody that is sick and has an open wound and somebody comes in contact," pediatrician Dr. Juan Tapia, with Somos Community Care, told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.

Tapia says it's much different than COVID-19.

"The good thing that the virus is not highly contagious. It does not cause severe illnesses in most people and the treatment is just supportive," he said.

The CDC says it's currently monitoring cases around the world including Britain, Portugal and Spain. Person to person transmission isn't common, but in England, scientists see evidence it's spreading through the community with cases that involve sexual contact.

According to the WHO, monkeypox can be fatal for up to 1 in 10 people. Doctors say most patients recover in just a few weeks, and while the CDC says it's preparing for other potential cases, there's no reason to panic.

"We should be more worried about the influenza, getting everyone to get the flu shot and those are not gotten the coronavirus shots," Tapia said.

New Yorkers who believe they're experiencing monkeypox symptoms and do not have a primary care physician can call 844-NYC-4NYC.