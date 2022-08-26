Watch CBS News
Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping New York City

NEW YORK --  A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too.

"The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.

The chef says it's a three-day process to make.

"The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.

They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.

And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.

