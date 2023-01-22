Watch CBS News
The Point: Repercussions of state Senate committee rejecting Gov. Hochul's Court of Appeals nominee Hector LaSalle

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: Sen. Luis Sepulveda on support for Hector LaSalle
It was like a bomb exploded in Albany. For the first time ever, the state Senate Judiciary Committee refused to confirm a governor's nominee to head the state's highest court. 

This week, Marcia Kramer explored the decision, repercussions and whether it signals a new balance of power in New York. 

The Point

The state is reeling from Gov. Kathy Hochul's loss to install Hector LaSalle as the first Latino to head the New York Court of Appeals. Is the fight over or was it just round one?

One of LaSalle's staunchest supporters, Sen. Luis Sepulveda of the Bronx, weighed in. Watch his conversation with Kramer here or in the player below. 

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris of Queens led the charge to stop LaSalle, a former prosecutor, from taking control of the state's highest court. He said there's a good reason for it.

Watch Kramer's conversation with Gianaris here or in the player below. 

Your Point

Do you feel safe in New York City?

One of the controversial issues facing state lawmakers is whether to enact new laws affecting public safety. There are strong feelings on all sides. 

Exclamation Point

Gianaris discussed the big issues, including bail reform and public safety, that will come up in the next legislative session.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 

Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 1:01 PM

