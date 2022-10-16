The Point: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Assemblyman Mike Lawler go head-to-head in redrawn Hudson Valley district

The Point

It's the race to represent Hudson Valley voters in New York's redrawn 17th congressional district.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat, stunned some when he decided to switch districts. Was it a bold move or will his Republican challenger make him wish he didn't?

Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler, challenging Maloney, is the man who introduced a bill in Albany to take Mario Cuomo's name off the Tappan Zee Bridge. He said if he gets to go to Washington, he won't walk away from any fight.

Your Point

Residents in the 17th congressional district have strong views about the problems in the nation and their district. They're weighing in this week.

Exclamation Point

Rep. Maloney and Assemblyman Lawler answer questions from voters in the Hudson Valley exclusively on CBS News New York.

