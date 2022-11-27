Watch CBS News
The Point: Former city council speaker Christine Quinn on solving New York City's homeless crisis

Coping with homelessness is job number one for former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, now the head of a nonprofit that is the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for families in the city. 

Quinn is a leading expert in the field of homelessness. Watch her conversation with CBS2's Marcia Kramer on one of the most difficult problems Mayor Eric Adams and a parade of mayors before him have been unable to solve.

Whether on the street, in the subway or in shelters, the plight of the homeless is a big concern for many New Yorkers. But do they want them moving into their apartment buildings?

Quinn discusses Andrew Cuomo's future in politics, the current New York City Council's diverse makeup and more in a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

