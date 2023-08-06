The Point: Queens and Westchester County leaders talk congestion pricing, asylum seekers crisis, Willets Point casino and more

New York is awash in controversies from asylum seekers to congestion pricing, and even whether the city needs more public bathrooms.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Westchester County Executive George Latimer, two of the state's leading politicians, talked all of these and more on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Talking Points

Among other topics, Richards discussed his support for building a casino near Citi Field, as well as a new soccer stadium and affordable housing at Willets Point.

Latimer said congestion pricing will have less of an impact on communities in Westchester County than other suburbs in New York and New Jersey. He also discussed the county's efforts to assist New York City in the asylum seekers crisis and his interest in running for Congress.

Your Point

Are all the problems facing the city getting New Yorkers down or are they feeling hopeful?

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Latimer about the need for more housing in Westchester County.

