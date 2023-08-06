Watch CBS News
The Point: Queens and Westchester County leaders talk congestion pricing, asylum seekers crisis, Willets Point casino and more

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Queens Borough Pres. Donavan Richards supports proposed casino near Citi Field
New York is awash in controversies from asylum seekers to congestion pricing, and even whether the city needs more public bathrooms

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Westchester County Executive George Latimer, two of the state's leading politicians, talked all of these and more on "The Point with Marcia Kramer." 

Talking Points

Among other topics, Richards discussed his support for building a casino near Citi Field, as well as a new soccer stadium and affordable housing at Willets Point. 

Latimer said congestion pricing will have less of an impact on communities in Westchester County than other suburbs in New York and New Jersey. He also discussed the county's efforts to assist New York City in the asylum seekers crisis and his interest in running for Congress. 

George Latimer on congestion pricing, asylum seekers & running for Congress 08:46

Your Point

Are all the problems facing the city getting New Yorkers down or are they feeling hopeful?

Are there more optimists or pessimists in New York City? 03:15

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Latimer about the need for more housing in Westchester County.

Exclamation Point: Latimer on housing solutions in Westchester 04:44

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

First published on August 6, 2023 / 1:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

