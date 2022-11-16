New York City's first Major League Soccer stadium coming to Queens

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has confirmed New York City's first Major League Soccer stadium will be built in Queens.

The 25,000-seat stadium in Willets Point will be the new home of the New York City Football Club. It will be built across from Citi Field.

The project also includes a hotel and new housing.

The soccer club will reportedly pick up the $780 million price tag.

The team has been playing most of its home games at Yankee Stadium.

Their new stadium is expected to be finished by 2027.