New York City's first Major League Soccer stadium coming to Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has confirmed New York City's first Major League Soccer stadium will be built in Queens.

The 25,000-seat stadium in Willets Point will be the new home of the New York City Football Club. It will be built across from Citi Field.

The project also includes a hotel and new housing.

The soccer club will reportedly pick up the $780 million price tag.

The team has been playing most of its home games at Yankee Stadium.

Their new stadium is expected to be finished by 2027.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 10:50 PM

