New York City's first Major League Soccer stadium coming to Queens
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has confirmed New York City's first Major League Soccer stadium will be built in Queens.
The 25,000-seat stadium in Willets Point will be the new home of the New York City Football Club. It will be built across from Citi Field.
The project also includes a hotel and new housing.
The soccer club will reportedly pick up the $780 million price tag.
The team has been playing most of its home games at Yankee Stadium.
Their new stadium is expected to be finished by 2027.
