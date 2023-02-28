New York City to get public restroom in each borough

NEW YORK - Finding a public bathroom in New York City is challenging, compared to most other cities in the country.

For years, the city has discussed plans. Finally, this week, the Parks Department announced that relief is on the way.

Astoria residents say Hoyt Playground is one of the most popular for kids, but it's a problem when someone has to use the bathroom.

"Most people, especially men or children, they use the trees," said Astoria resident Zoe Valseros.

The sanitary issue is about to be solved, says the Parks Department, who announced it hopes to install a "Portland Loo" at the park by next summer. Four others are to be installed: One in a park in every borough.

"It's a big solution, and thank you. You made my day, really," said Astoria resident Anastasia Thamasoula.

The city says the $185,000 single occupancy restroom is ADA compliant and will have a handwashing station outside.

"Definitely a great move in the right direction to do that, but I still think they should have a study to see where we need to have more," Councilwoman Rita Joseph said.

Joseph introduced legislation passed by the City Council last year that will require parks and the Department of Transportation to study feasible locations for at least one public bathroom in every zip code.

A 2019 report from the city Comptroller found, on average, there are only 16 restrooms for every 100,000 residents.

"It's a concern for us with homelessness in the city," said Christine Serdjenian Yearwood, founder of the organizer Up-Stand.

More than a decade ago, under Mayor Michael Bloomberg's administration, more than a dozen public bathrooms were purchased by the city, but since then, only five have been installed.

The Department of Transportation says the installation of the automated public toilets, which cost 25 cents to use, has been slow due to infrastructure challenges and getting community board approval.

"Access to public restrooms is an equity issue, so not everybody can afford to go into a store," Joseph said. "We rank in 93rd in the largest cities in having access to public restrooms."

The DOT says two more are in the process of being installed in Brooklyn.

As for the toilets being installed in parks, the city says built into the cost is the new utility and electric service that will need to be set up.

