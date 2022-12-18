Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: Chancellor David Banks on getting schools back on track after COVID

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: Schools Chancellor David Banks on getting schools on track post-COVID
The Point: Schools Chancellor David Banks on getting schools on track post-COVID 19:24

The Point

David Banks is the "Energizer Bunny" of the New York City school system. He's innovative and is bringing change to a school system that is badly in need of an overhaul. 

Banks inherited a school system that was reeling from the effects of the COVID pandemic and remote learning. He rolled up his sleeves and, in the words of Mayor Eric Adams, is committed to "getting stuff done." 

Watch Marcia Kramer's conversation with Banks in the video player above or click here

Exclamation Point

In a conversation only on CBS News New York, Banks reveals his best and worst subjects in school. 

Exclamation Point: Banks on his best & worst subjects, favorite teams and more 03:16

Your Point

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas and Hanukkah. Many New Yorkers are ready to embrace the holiday spirit.

Your Point: New Yorkers embrace holiday spirit 02:50

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 1:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.