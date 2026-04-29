Ed Sullivan, who launched many music careers on his famed show, is a 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee

From Bo Diddley to The Beatles and beyond, "The Ed Sullivan Show" on CBS brought the evolution of rock music into America's living rooms.

More than 50 years after Sullivan died, he's getting the ultimate rock 'n' roll honor.

Ed Sullivan made careers for decades

In Port Chester, New York, the home where Sullivan was raised sits on a street named in his honor. Soon, his memory will be enshrined on a much bigger stage -- the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

TV host Ed Sullivan shakes hands with soul singer James Brown on the set of "The Ed Sullivan Show," October 30, 1966, in New York City. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Sullivan is a 2026 inductee for fueling the careers of many rock icons and will enter with the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award, a recognition of how important his show became.

Josh Solt is the CEO of SOFA Entertainment, which owns "The Ed Sullivan Show" catalog. From 1948 to 1971, 1,000 episodes aired on CBS, a launching pad for star after star.

"He caught the spark of Elvis in the 1950s, the fire of the British Invasion in the '60s, soul and psychedelic music in the '70s," Solt said. "A lot of performers mentioned going on 'Ed Sullivan' as a make-or-break moment in their career."

"They used to say Ed was not known for singing or telling jokes, but his talent was finding talent," Solt added. "Seventy-five artists who appeared on the Ed Sullivan stage are now in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, so he had an incredible impact on musical history."

Ed Sullivan's influence is everywhere

Sullivan also made an impact on civil rights. Harry Belafonte said he helped "awaken America" to the incredible talent of Black performers.

"At a time of segregation, division, Ed Sullivan showcased Black artists and brought them into American living rooms, which was really powerful," Solt said.

Today, a new generation is discovering Sullivan on platforms including YouTube, with videos on his official channel approaching 1 billion views.

"It says that Ed Sullivan was the original influencer," Solt said.

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The Rock Hall has four main categories for induction -- Performers, Musical Excellence, Ahmet Ertegun Award and Musical Influence.

This year's inductees as Performers consist of Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Queen Latifah, Oasis, Sade, Joy Division/New Order, Wu-Tang Clan and the late Luther Vandross.

This year's inductees in Musical Excellence are Rick Rubin, Ardif Mardin, Linda Creed, and Jimmy Miller.

This year's inductees in Musical Influence are Celia Cruz, Gram Parsons, Fela Kuti, and MC Lyte.

The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 16 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.