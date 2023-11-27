Thanksgiving travel rush continues Monday as millions head home, airlines report few issues

NEW YORK -- Monday looks to be another busy day at New York City-area airports as people head home after Thanksgiving.

Travel experts said airlines are coming off one of the smoothest weekends for post-holiday travel in a long time.

According to FlightAware, there were hundreds of delays at our major airports, but only a few cancelations on Sunday.

American Airlines said it canceled fewer flights so far than at any other Thanksgiving period in its history.

According to AAA, the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are typically the busiest times at airports. An estimated 2.9 million people traveled yesterday.

In all, AAA predicted this Thanksgiving travel period would be the third-busiest since it started keeping track in 2000.