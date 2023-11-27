Watch CBS News
Local News

Thanksgiving travel rush continues Monday as millions head home, airlines report few issues

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

Post-Thanksgiving travel rush expected to continue Monday
Post-Thanksgiving travel rush expected to continue Monday 02:10

NEW YORK -- Monday looks to be another busy day at New York City-area airports as people head home after Thanksgiving

Travel experts said airlines are coming off one of the smoothest weekends for post-holiday travel in a long time.

According to FlightAware, there were hundreds of delays at our major airports, but only a few cancelations on Sunday. 

American Airlines said it canceled fewer flights so far than at any other Thanksgiving period in its history. 

According to AAA, the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are typically the busiest times at airports. An estimated 2.9 million people traveled yesterday. 

In all, AAA predicted this Thanksgiving travel period would be the third-busiest since it started keeping track in 2000. 

John Dias
john-dias-small-2019.png

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 6:01 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.