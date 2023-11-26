TSA expects record crowds at U.S. airports Sunday as millions fly home from Thanksgiving

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sunday could be the busiest day ever at U.S. airports as millions head home from Thanksgiving gatherings.

There weren't many delays or cancelations at Newark Airport on Sunday morning, which is good news for flyers.

TSA expects to screen 2.9 million people on Sunday, the most in the agency's 20-plus year history and surpassing the previous record set on June 30 this year.

According to the FAA, nearly 45,000 flights are scheduled Sunday and the rush is expected to carry into Monday.

Travelers arriving on red-eyes told CBS New York they wanted to leave early to avoid snags.

"I have to go to work tomorrow, so I just pick an early flight just in case something happens. I will be able to get home the same day," a woman at Newark Airport said.

On the roads, AAA says the best time to leave is before noon.

The worst traffic is expected between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., coinciding with a storm in the Tri-State Area.