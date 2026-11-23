The Thanksgiving getaway is already underway at airports across the Tri-State Area.

Nearly 6 million Americans are expected to fly domestically for the holiday. After a string of airline problems, travelers on Monday morning are hoping for a smooth trip.

On Nov. 13, a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted flights. Then on Nov. 16, a computer outage at United Airlines grounded flights and caused delays.

On Sunday, Delta reported a similar systemwide problem involving its weight and balance system, forcing employees to process baggage manually.

Despite those headaches, travelers at LaGuardia are determined to get to their destinations.

One passenger had some advice about getting to the airport early, which is something another traveler was already wishing she had done.

"Get here early so you can relax and not stress out," said one flyer.

"I'm hoping everything is seamless because there is no direct flight," another passenger said.

Getting to destinations is also going to cost more this year.

AAA said roundtrip domestic airfares are up 17% compared to last Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, 73 million Americans are expected to drive. That number could increase, as AAA released its forecast before the recent travel disruptions.

For those hitting the road, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons are expected to be the worst time for travel. AAA said drivers should leave early in the morning to avoid the heaviest congestion.