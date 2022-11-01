Watch CBS News
Tenant stabbed to death by building super in the Bronx, sources say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. 

Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. 

The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. 

Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.

The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBS New York Team
First published on November 1, 2022 / 7:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

