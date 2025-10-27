13 suspects sought in stabbing and robbery of 15-year-old in Queens, NYPD says

A teenager who police say was stabbed and robbed last week while on his way from school in Jamaica, Queens, is recounting the brutal attack.

He spoke to CBS News New York exclusively on Tuesday from his hospital bed, with his mother by his side.

"'Give me all your clothes, whatever you're wearing, your shoes'"

Police say the 15-year-old was viciously assaulted last Wednesday by a group of 13 teenaged suspects at the intersection of 160th Street and Hillside Avenue as he walked home from school. The suspects stole the victim's sneakers, worth $350.

"'Give me all your clothes, whatever you're wearing, your shoes,'" the victim said, remembering what he was told by one of his attackers. "I starting running. After that, they pushed me and stabbed me."

The NYPD is searching for 13 teenaged suspects in the stabbing and robbery of a 15-year-old in Jamaica, Queens, on Oct. 22, 2025. CBS News New York

The assault left the 15-year-old with severe stab wounds, broken bones, bruises, and in need of surgery.

"I was shocked to see my son in this condition," his mother said in her native language of Punjabi. "What happened to my son is horrific."

"It can happen to any of our children"

Local activist Japneet Singh says where the attack took place is "a major avenue, major corridor," and added, "If that can happen to this boy, it can happen to any of our children. We have to make sure we protect our kids."

Though the 15-year-old has months of recovery ahead of him, his mother said she is hoping whoever is responsible gets caught. For now, she added, her focus is on keeping him safe.

"Ever since he was attacked, I've been here with him day and night," she said.

As police continue to search for the suspects, the victim's mother said he has another three surgeries to go, and that she's praying for a miracle in the form of his recovery.