16-year-old found shot to death on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A family is mourning after a teenager was shot to death in Brooklyn.

The NYPD is still looking for the person responsible.

What police say happened to the 16-year-old

The NYPD said officers were called to Eastern Parkway near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday and found 16-year-old Tyson Harps Jr. with a gunshot wound to the head.

Tyson Harps Jr. GoFundMe

His mother, who did not want to be identified, said she raced to the scene.

"It's like I was in a nightmare. I still feel like I'm in a nightmare. Except for after viewing my baby today, it's more of a reality," she said.

The family is begging anyone with information to come forward. The NYPD said the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

"T.J. was the best brother in the world"

The family said Harps was a son and a brother and was taken from a loving family that has been left shattered.

"This is the worst feeling as a mom, as a parent, to find out that your child has been murdered," the victim's mother said.

"T.J. was the best brother in the world and I wish he was here," his little sister said.

"My grandson was only 16, 16 ... and a whole life ahead of him, that's gone," his grandfather said.

"We're just trying to understand. What was so bad that they wanted to take him away forever?" his grandmother added.

"My grandson was a beautiful soul"

Loved ones gathered in grief on Sunday to honor the memory of a boy who loved football, music, and goofing around.

"My grandson was a beautiful soul," his grandfather said.

"I would like him to be remembered as strong, independent," his godmother said.

"He's loving. he's caring and so full of energy," an aunt said.

"A person doesn't doesn't die when they leave this earth. A person dies when they're forgotten. He will never be forgotten," an uncle added.

"What is done in the dark is going to come to light"

The family is asking for support, as they plan to lay the 16-year-old to rest. They are also calling for an end to gun violence as they push for justice.

"Stop killing each other," his mother said.

"The guns gotta go," the uncle said.

"I'm praying that they find out who did this to him," the grandfather said.

"I want them to pay because I want my son, and I know I ain't never going to get that. I can never get another T.J., never," his mother said, adding, "Justice will be served. What is done in the dark is going to come to light."

