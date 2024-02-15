Teenager accused in Times Square attack on NYPD officers appears in Queens court on shoplifting charges

NEW YORK -- One of the suspects accused in last month's attack on police officers in Times Square was back in court Thursday for a different case.

The 19-year-old is also accused in a shoplifting incident in Queens.

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel appeared before a judge during the overnight hours, this time in Criminal Court, accused of being the lookout for a group of shoplifters at the Macy's in the Queens Center Mall on Tuesday.

Police said members of the group punched an employee before stealing more than $600 worth of clothing. The alleged crime happened just weeks after Gomez-Izquiel was accused of grabbing and kicking officers in Times Square. He was then released without bail after a court appearance.

"The law needs to change. Those who assault New York City police officers need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," PBA President Patrick Hendry said Wednesday.

According to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, a judge set bail at $1 for the petty larceny charges. Gomez-Izquiel was remanded, however, as a result of the Times Square assault case.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has argued the current bail laws would have allowed for Gomez-Izquiel to be held on Rikers Island after his first arrest if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had requested it, which he did not.

"I said all along that bail should have been requested, given the severity of what they did," Hochul said.

Gomez-Izquiel is one of seven migrants indicted in connection with the Times Square assault. Law enforcement sources told CBS New York that his co-defendants, Kelvin Servita Arocha, who is seen on video wearing a blue jacket, and Wilson Juarez, wearing a grey jacket, were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, after they were also released without bail.

In addition, freed from custody now is Yohenry Brito, seen on the footage wearing a yellow coat, who is accused of instigating the whole fight. He made his $15,000 bail after spending a week on Rikers.

"We've always made it very clear that the small number of people who are repeat offenders should be addressed accordingly," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The Manhattan DA said five suspects involved in the Times Square assault are currently in custody. Most of the people charged are expected to appear in court Friday.