Teenager arrested in connection to Times Square assault on NYPD officers

NEW YORK -- Police say another person has been arrested in connection to the attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square on Jan. 27.

The NYPD says a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning in the Bronx.

He has been charged with assault. His name was not released because he is a minor.

Seven people have been indicted in connection to the attack.

The Manhattan district attorney's office says they have identified at least 11 people involved in the incident. 

Several suspects have been charged with second-degree assault. One person was charged with evidence tampering.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 8:53 PM EST

