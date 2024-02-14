Suspect in Times Square assault on officers arrested again for Queens robbery, police say

Suspect in Times Square assault arrested again, police say

NEW YORK - A suspect in last month's attack on NYPD officers in Times Square has been arrested again, police say.

Police say 19-year-old Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel was arrested for an alleged robbery Tuesday at the Macy's in Queens Center Mall.

He was one of the migrants arrested in the Times Square attack who were then released on bail.

So far, eight people have been arrested in the Jan. 27 attack outside a migrant shelter. Police are still looking for two more suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.