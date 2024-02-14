Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect in Times Square assault on officers arrested again for Queens robbery, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect in Times Square assault arrested again, police say
Suspect in Times Square assault arrested again, police say 00:27

NEW YORK - A suspect in last month's attack on NYPD officers in Times Square has been arrested again, police say.

Police say 19-year-old Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel was arrested for an alleged robbery Tuesday at the Macy's in Queens Center Mall. 

He was one of the migrants arrested in the Times Square attack who were then released on bail. 

So far, eight people have been arrested in the Jan. 27 attack outside a migrant shelter. Police are still looking for two more suspects. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 6:06 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.